President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at ADA Forum in spotlight of Georgian media

Tbilisi, April 10, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University has been in the focus of the Georgian media.

The articles, published by imedinews.ge, interpressnews.ge, 24news.ge, aktual.ge, qafqazturk.com news portals, as well as the 1tv.ge TV Channel, featured remarks made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Forum.

The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “This is unfair, and the attitude towards Georgia's internal process in the European Commission is absolutely unacceptable. This is the behavior of colonialists. The internal issues of Georgia must be resolved by the Georgian people, not by bureaucrats from Brussels.”

The articles drew readers’ attention to the Azerbaijani President’s remarks regarding Azerbaijan’s relationship with Georgia, USAID’s illegal activity in Azerbaijan, President of the European Commission, Madame Ursula Von Der Leyen’s unfair comments, which she made in Uzbekistan, on the Middle Corridor, the opening borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Armenia and Türkiye, about good neighborly relations of Azerbaijan and Georgia with European institutions, a very symbolic sense of the visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia, as the first visit after the elections to Azerbaijan, as well as expectations from soon the first post-election visit of the President of Georgia to Azerbaijan.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent