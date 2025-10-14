President: It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

“It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition for both local and international participants,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh.”

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, facilitates discussions on joint projects and partnership opportunities, and creates new prospects for the socio-economic development of the region.

“Held for the fifth time, this event not only demonstrates Azerbaijan’s achievements to the world but also strengthens our country’s position as a global hub for investment, technology, and innovation,” the head of state emphasized.