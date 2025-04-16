President Kavelashvili: I am glad that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in protecting common interests has intensified

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

“Unfortunately, our countries have repeatedly become the target of double standards and interference in internal affairs by foreign forces. Despite numerous efforts, we are resolutely eliminating these threats, ensuring the security and stability of the region,” Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said during press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

"No third country or organization can know better than us what is good for our peoples. I am glad that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in protecting common interests has intensified," he added.