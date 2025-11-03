President: Large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

“On my instructions, large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Inviting Azerbaijani scientists to participate in these efforts, the President said: “I am also giving instructions to state structures. I believe that in the next few months, we will receive very good news.”