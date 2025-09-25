President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called on the international community during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
" Let us together build a world without double standards, where justice is not selective, the rule of law is respected, and peace is achieved not through words alone, but through actions," the head of our state said.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]