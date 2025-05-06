President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan marks new phase in bilateral ties – Iranian official

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The historic official visit of Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to Azerbaijan holds significant importance for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries. The high-level meetings, signed memorandums of understanding, and joint statements made during the visit reflect the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations, said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), in an interview with journalists.

Khatibzadeh described Azerbaijan as Iran’s closest regional partner.

Addressing the terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, he called the incident a painful and regrettable event for the peoples of both nations. According to him, Iran’s security and judicial authorities have conducted a comprehensive and thorough investigation. He noted that although the trial process against Yasin Hosseinzadeh, the perpetrator of the attack, had been delayed due to technical reasons, the Iranian side is confident that justice will ultimately prevail.

Khatibzadeh emphasized that President Masoud Pezeshkian highly appreciated the Azerbaijani state and people’s patience and understanding in this matter. He also expressed confidence that the incident would be resolved fairly through mutual respect and diplomatic channels.