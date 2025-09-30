President Mattarella: Italy greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and aims to elevate it to the highest level

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Tomorrow will be an important day for cultural and educational cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, and we will participate in a joint event tomorrow morning,” said Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

“The step we are taking with President Aliyev will contribute to our mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation. Italy greatly values this friendship and aims to elevate it to the highest level,” he emphasized.