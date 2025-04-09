President of Azerbaijan: By making small steps we can start confidence-building measures

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“What we expect from Armenia with respect to our territorial integrity and their constitution is known. As soon as it is done and peace agreement is signed, there'll be no obstacle for the South Caucasus to be the integrated region,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“Being realist, of course, we cannot imagine that immediately we will become friends with Armenia. It is not realistic, and even talking about a kind of economic integration is premature. But we are ready for starting to make small steps towards confidence-building measures,” added the head of state.