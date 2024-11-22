President of Azerbaijan: I am confident that the deliberations within the 12th ICAPP General Assembly will pave way for broad-scale effective cooperation

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“I am confident that the deliberations within the 12th General Assembly and the Phnom Penh Declaration to be adopted at the conclusion will contribute significantly to the realization of our shared goals and pave the way for broad-scale effective cooperation,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties.

“As the ICAPP is holding its meeting, Azerbaijan is successfully hosting the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). One of the general opinions and unanimous conclusions expressed during COP29, which is attended by high-level state and government officials, civil society and media representatives, and influential experts from numerous countries, is that the strengthening of peace and reconciliation measures to prevent wars and rapidly eliminate the environmental consequences of armed conflicts is one of the main ways to protect the ecosystem,” the letter reads.