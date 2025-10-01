President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

Copenhagen, October 1, AZERTAC

On October 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and President of the European Council António Costa to participate in the 7th European Political Community Summit.

At Copenhagen International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.