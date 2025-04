Antalya, April 10, AZERTAC

At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for a working visit to attend the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

At Antalya International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and other officials.