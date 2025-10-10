President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

Dushanbe, October 10, AZERTAC

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had a one-on-one meeting with Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on October 10 in Dushanbe.

During the conversation, the heads of state fondly recalled their meetings held in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and within the framework of international events. They highlighted the contribution of high-level mutual visits to expanding cooperation in various fields.

They noted that the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe provided a good opportunity to discuss pressing issues.

During the meeting, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation.