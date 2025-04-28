President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

On April 28, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. President,

Dear guests,

I sincerely greet you and welcome you to Azerbaijan. We attach great importance to your visit. I am confident that this visit will have historical significance. During our limited meeting today, we discussed a wide range of issues and could see excellent opportunities for deepening cooperation. Deepening cooperation in both the political and economic fields, as well as other areas, serves the interests of our two brotherly peoples. I hope that the topics we have already discussed, along with those that remain to be addressed, as well as the tasks we will set, will further strengthen our relations.

In recent months, members of our governments have maintained close contact, and numerous reciprocal visits have taken place. Many issues have been resolved, and several matters were discussed in preparation for your visit.

Today, several important documents will be signed, and the decisions made will bring our two brotherly nations even closer. Once again, I warmly greet you and welcome you. I am confident that your visit will be a success.

X X X

President Masoud Pezeshkian said:

- Bismillahir-Rahmanir-Rahim. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

I once again greet my dear brother, the esteemed President of Azerbaijan, the dear guests here, and our brothers. I am very glad to be in Azerbaijan and before you. I hope that our participation here, as well as the agreements prepared by our experts in previous meetings and the agreements to be signed hereafter, will mark the beginning of broader progress in our relations with the dear, friendly, brotherly, and almost kin Azerbaijani people, and will lead to the formation of a suitable model of cooperation in the region. I consider it my duty to convey the greetings of the Supreme Leader to you.

We recognize the right of you, Azerbaijan, and the dear Azerbaijani people to Karabakh and other territories that Azerbaijan must reclaim. We believe that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and we respect this. Of course, our presence here will allow us to strengthen our relations and unity.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and asked that his greetings also be conveyed to the Supreme Leader of Iran.