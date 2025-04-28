President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

On April 28, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a limited format meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting focused on the activities of the intergovernmental commission and discussed energy cooperation, particularly in the area of electric power. The importance of constructing hydroelectric power stations over the Araz River and completing the Aghband-Kalaleh highway bridge project was emphasized.

During the conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries within international organizations. They reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Iran support the resolution of regional issues by the countries of the region themselves, highlighting the significance of the 3+3 regional cooperation format in this regard.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation in the fields of tourism and culture.