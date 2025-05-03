President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia VIDEO

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on May 3.

The head of state and the First Lady welcomed Patriarch Kirill.

During the meeting, the sides fondly recalled Patriarch Kirill’s previous visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the President and the First Lady.

They also discussed Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment, emphasizing the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of representatives of different religions in the country. Special attention was drawn to the care and support provided to the Orthodox Christian community in Azerbaijan, whose members are actively involved in the country’s public, political, and cultural life. It was noted that religious tolerance is not only a key principle of Azerbaijan’s state policy but also a long-standing tradition and way of life in the country.

Following the discussions, Patriarch Kirill presented the Saint Princess Olga Order, First Degree, of the Russian Orthodox Church to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The First Lady of Azerbaijan was awarded the order by decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of traditional values in society and the promotion of intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the honor.

The sides then exchanged keepsakes.