The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL NEWS

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China VİDEO

Beijing, April 23, AZERTAC

On April 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing.

During the meeting, the sides once again emphasized that the Joint Declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, adopted last July, demonstrated the high level of bilateral relations. They stressed the significance of the Joint Statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership signed today, noting that it reflects the spirit and nature of the relationship. The parties pointed out that within a short period—less than a year—bilateral ties have advanced from a strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which reflects the dynamic development of the relations.

They underlined that Azerbaijan and China are two friendly countries actively cooperating across all spheres. In addition to political cooperation, the sides hailed the development of economic and trade relations, including a 20 percent increase in bilateral trade turnover last year, reaching $3.7 billion, and an almost 40 percent growth in trade turnover in the first three months of this year.

The head of state noted that China is not only Azerbaijan’s number one import partner but also its fourth largest trade partner. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the successful implementation of the Declaration on strategic partnership across all areas and stated that Azerbaijan and China are actively engaged in transport and logistics cooperation covering many countries across Eurasia.

The discussions also addressed collaboration within international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The sides emphasized the longstanding mutual support between Azerbaijan and China for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, with Azerbaijan consistently upholding the "One China" policy. The two countries’ joint efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, and separatism were also highlighted.

Both sides emphasized their commitment to a United Nations-based international relations system. President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of creating a mechanism to enforce UN Security Council resolutions, recalling that Azerbaijan had long suffered due to their non-implementation.

They discussed the recent meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held in Baku along with the accompanying business forum. They was noted that the event resulted in the signing of several cooperation agreements between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies across various sectors.

Premier Li Qiang highlighted the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and reported an increase in cargo transportation along the route.

They touched upon joint efforts to further boost the corridor’s capacity.

The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, the oil and gas sector between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies as well as the application of Chinese technologies in Azerbaijan. They emphasized significant investment potential in these areas.

Cooperation in demining was also addressed. Li Qiang stated that China is ready to provide humanitarian support in this area.

Following Azerbaijan’s decision to unilaterally lift visa requirements for Chinese citizens, the importance of signing a reciprocal visa waiver agreement was underlined. They expressed hope that this step would enhance people-to-people contacts and boost tourism.

The meeting discussed agricultural cooperation—including in sericulture, cotton production, and agricultural machinery. China’s support for Azerbaijan’s economic diversification policy and the country’s Digital Transformation and Development Concept was also underlined.

The meeting further addressed cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in China were acknowledged with appreciation.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

President Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing
  • 23.04.2025 [16:05]

President Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China
  • 23.04.2025 [16:01]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  • 23.04.2025 [13:00]

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of China Xi Jinping
  • 23.04.2025 [12:45]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted official banquet in honor of President Ilham Aliyev
  • 23.04.2025 [12:20]

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted official banquet in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
  • 23.04.2025 [12:04]

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Azerbaijan and China signed documents in Beijing
  • 23.04.2025 [11:55]

Azerbaijan and China signed documents in Beijing

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing VIDEO
  • 23.04.2025 [07:23]

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit VIDEO
  • 22.04.2025 [15:52]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit VIDEO

VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China VİDEO

Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović invited to 13th Global Baku Forum

  • [21:20]

Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time

  • [20:40]

Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye

  • [20:36]

Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership

  • [20:30]

President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku

  • [19:19]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain

  • [19:08]

Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum

  • [18:30]

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes Istanbul, 151 injured in panic-driven incidents

  • [18:13]

'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction

  • [18:07]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy

  • [18:00]

BHOS rector meets with President of Council of Higher Education and international representatives

  • [17:52]

Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage

  • [17:47]

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta

  • [17:44]

ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome

  • [17:16]

Azerbaijani judokas competing for glory at European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025

  • [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s sustainable tourism strategies showcased at PATA Annual Summit 2025

  • [16:28]

President Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

  • [16:05]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

  • [16:01]

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul

  • [15:57]

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight

  • [15:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China VİDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China VİDEO

Nissan to spend $1.4 billion in China, ditching 'slow' response to fast market

  • [14:52]

3rd CIS Games official website launched

  • [14:35]

Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games

  • [14:03]

Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador

  • [13:14]

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

  • [13:00]

Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds

  • [12:56]

AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha

  • [12:52]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

  • [12:45]

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted official banquet in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

  • [12:20]

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

  • [12:04]

Azerbaijan and China signed documents in Beijing

  • [11:55]

China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24

  • [11:30]

International Conference on Autism Research Developments advocates using AI to support individuals with Autism

  • [11:22]

Hunger stalks Ethiopia as UN aid agency halts support amid funding cuts

  • [11:03]

Middle-aged Americans report higher loneliness than older adults, global study finds

  • [10:41]

Man City 2-1 Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes' 94th-minute winner sends City third and set for Champions League

  • [10:39]

Olmo strike sends Barcelona seven clear in La Liga

  • [10:37]

Australian authorities defend mass killing of over 700 koalas

  • [10:35]

How safe is the air to breathe? 50 million people in the US don't know

  • [10:31]

Azerbaijani oil price approaches $70 per barrel

  • [10:30]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:28]

Meeting with participants held ahead of 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week and 22nd "TransLogistica Caspian" exhibition

  • [07:48]
Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing VIDEO

Azerbaijan opens STEAM Center in Uzbekistan

  • 22.04.2025 [20:59]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Türkiye

  • 22.04.2025 [20:47]

Azercosmos and China’s STAR.VISION launch joint research on Caspian Sea climate impact

  • 22.04.2025 [20:38]

Azerbaijan, China sign documents in field of energy

  • 22.04.2025 [20:27]
Victims of Armenian mine terror testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial: I lost two sons in one day VIDEO

Victims of Armenian mine terror testify at Ruben Vardanyan's trial: I lost two sons in one day VIDEO

Pharma giant Roche to invest $50B in US in next 5 years

  • 22.04.2025 [19:11]

SpaceX CRS-32 Dragon cargo capsule arrives at the ISS with 6,700 pounds of supplies

  • 22.04.2025 [19:05]

Minister Majnun Mammadov: Cutting-edge agricultural innovations are applied in Azerbaijan`s liberated lands

  • 22.04.2025 [18:58]

Narmina Abdolova: When it comes to the future of people and the planet, we are obliged to make conscious choices INTERVIEW

  • 22.04.2025 [18:28]

Early voting in Australia election begins, PM Albanese's party holds slender lead

  • 22.04.2025 [17:12]

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center issue statement on passing of Pope Francis

  • 22.04.2025 [17:05]

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek

  • 22.04.2025 [16:47]

Moscow hosts 11th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism

  • 22.04.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan, Algeria hold second round of political consultations

  • 22.04.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijan to welcome chess stars at “Battle of the Champions”

  • 22.04.2025 [15:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhance cooperation in social security and rehabilitation

  • 22.04.2025 [15:35]

Landmine victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

  • 22.04.2025 [15:23]

® Kapital Bank expands global footprint: the bank has become a partner of the biggest IT-ecosystem in Uzbekistan

  • 22.04.2025 [15:18]

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first

  • 22.04.2025 [15:17]

Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26

  • 22.04.2025 [14:53]

Bishkek hosts gala concert marking Days of Azerbaijani Culture

  • 22.04.2025 [14:44]
Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference

  • 22.04.2025 [14:16]

CEO of SOCAR Türkiye and Founding Director of Columbia Global Center visit BHOS

  • 22.04.2025 [13:44]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with Vice President of Vietnam

  • 22.04.2025 [13:00]

Azerbaijan represented at Spring Festival-2025 in Pakistan

  • 22.04.2025 [12:48]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee

  • 22.04.2025 [12:34]

Sculptor Tsereteli passes away at 91

  • 22.04.2025 [12:06]

Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF presents "International Youth Platform for the Protection of Mine Victims' Rights" at UN ECOSOC Youth Forum

  • 22.04.2025 [12:02]

Blockade of Serbian national TV continues

  • 22.04.2025 [11:52]

Scientists can tell healthy and cancerous cells apart by how they move

  • 22.04.2025 [11:52]

® PASHA Life and Sea Breeze resort town sign MoU

  • 22.04.2025 [11:47]

Pistons snap NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak, beating Knicks 100-94 in Game 2

  • 22.04.2025 [11:45]

Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb

  • 22.04.2025 [11:33]

Researchers disrupt bacterial communication to protect crops

  • 22.04.2025 [11:31]

Ex-US senator's wife convicted in gold bars bribery scheme

  • 22.04.2025 [11:21]

16 dead as passenger vehicle crashes in Pakistan

  • 22.04.2025 [11:09]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 22.04.2025 [11:08]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to kick off Türkiye visit; will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan

  • 22.04.2025 [11:00]

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft obtains type certificate

  • 22.04.2025 [10:54]

Alzheimer's risk factors that can impact cognition in adults as young as 24 revealed

  • 22.04.2025 [10:44]

Vienna hosts briefing on COP29 energy initiatives

  • 22.04.2025 [10:37]

New destination from AZAL: Direct flights to Shymkent starting in June

  • 22.04.2025 [10:35]

® Azerbaijan has taken a significant step forward in the field of wastewater treatment

  • 22.04.2025 [09:00]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall hosts concert marking Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein’s 80th anniversary

  • 21.04.2025 [21:59]
Arkady Ghukasyan named key perpetrators of Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan VIDEO

Arkady Ghukasyan named key perpetrators of Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership is enriched with new positive content

  • 21.04.2025 [21:15]

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative

  • 21.04.2025 [21:12]

President: China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan

  • 21.04.2025 [20:55]

President Ilham Aliyev: Joint Declaration is a historic event and ushers in a new page in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations

  • 21.04.2025 [20:43]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China’s Xinhua News Agency

  • 21.04.2025 [20:27]

Baku Book Center hosts presentation of book about Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein

  • 21.04.2025 [20:21]

Türkiye now among 11 countries making their own satellites: President Erdogan

  • 21.04.2025 [19:55]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, PowerChina Group explore implementation of renewable energy projects

  • 21.04.2025 [19:36]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss cooperation within international organizations

  • 21.04.2025 [19:12]