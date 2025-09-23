President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iraq at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, at the UN headquarters in New York.

The President of Iraq congratulated the head of state on the advancement of the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly on the initialing of an agreement in Washington on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and stated that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda. The head of state highlighted the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving results in Washington.

During the conversation, the Iraqi President’s visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev were recalled with satisfaction.

The meeting addressed the role of the Intergovernmental Commission in developing relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, as well as cooperation in energy, tourism, and other fields. Additionally, they exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other institutions.