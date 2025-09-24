President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Kenya at UN headquarters in New York VIDEO

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, at the UN headquarters in New York.

During the conversation, the heads of state hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya. They noted that the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Kenya has given impetus to the development of bilateral relations. The two leaders underlined the importance of mutual visits at various levels, touching upon the organization of visits by delegations of government officials to further enhance bilateral ties. In this regard, they highlighted that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry, and other fields.

The heads of state exchanged their views on cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.