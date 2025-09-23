President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Greece at UN headquarters in New York
New York, September 23, AZERTAC
On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, at the UN headquarters in New York.
