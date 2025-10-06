President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala VIDEO

Gabala, October 6, AZERTAC

On October 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán in Gabala.

The Hungarian Prime Minister highlighted the significance of his previous visits to Azerbaijan and his participation in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Shusha.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled the informal Summit of Heads of State of the OTS held in Budapest this May.

The current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary was highly appreciated. Discussions focused on cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, agriculture, tourism, and other areas. The involvement of Hungarian companies in the construction of Soltanli village in the Jabrayil district was also emphasized.