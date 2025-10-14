President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

“Karabakh is evolving not only as a symbol of our national pride but also as a 21st-century area of sustainable development,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh.”

The head of state also noted that currently, within the framework of the “Great Return” program, large-scale reconstruction and development projects are being successfully carried out in the liberated territories, fundamentally transforming the region’s landscape.

“Cities are being built in accordance with modern urban planning concepts; new schools and hospitals are being constructed; road, transport, and communications infrastructure is being developed; jobs are being created; and green energy zones and industrial parks are being established,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.