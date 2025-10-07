President of Azerbaijan: Our common history, ethnic roots, and languages unite us as one family
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
“Our common history and ethnic roots, our languages unite us as one family,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.
Emphasizing the historic significance of the First Turkological Congress organized in Baku in 1926, the head of state proposed that the 100th anniversary of the Congress next year be solemnly organized within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala
- 06.10.2025 [23:28]
Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years
- 06.10.2025 [21:05]
Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW
- 06.10.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver
- 06.10.2025 [19:48]
Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany
- 06.10.2025 [19:32]
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- 06.10.2025 [19:22]
® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!
- 06.10.2025 [19:14]
Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
- 06.10.2025 [18:54]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals
- 06.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador
- 06.10.2025 [18:03]
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:51]
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:48]