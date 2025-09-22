President of Azerbaijan: Our energy policy is playing an important role in fostering international economic positions of Azerbaijan

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“Our energy policy is playing an important role in fostering international economic positions of Azerbaijan,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan is currently the strategic energy partner with several countries both in fossil fuel and renewables. He said: “In addition to the natural gas, solar and wind energy projects, green energy zone in Karabakh and East Zangezur, including applied concepts of smart infrastructure, are turning our country into one of leading participants of global energy transition. Thus, Azerbaijan is fostering today’s energy security, but building also the green economy of tomorrow.”