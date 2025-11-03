President of Azerbaijan: Our language is very rich, and there is no need for foreign words

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

“Our language is ancient, it is the mother tongue for more than 50 million people, it is very rich, and there is no need for foreign words,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

“Of course, there is an international lexicon, and each of us uses it. But if there is an original word in the Azerbaijani language, what is the purpose of replacing it with a foreign one? This is either a mistake or a provocation. Both are unacceptable,” the head of state emphasized.