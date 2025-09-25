President of Azerbaijan: Regional connectivity has been at the core of our vision for lasting peace

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“Regional connectivity has been at the core of our vision for lasting peace,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Another key outcome of the Washington Summit is the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), which will ensure unimpeded access through the Zangezur corridor and foster regional connectivity,” the head of state added.