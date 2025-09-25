President of Azerbaijan: The OSCE Minsk Group, established to facilitate a settlement of the Karabakh conflict, has failed in its mission

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“The OSCE Minsk Group, established in 1992 to facilitate a settlement of the conflict, has failed in its mission,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state noted: “Instead of enforcing the norms and principles of international law, its co-chairs sought to preserve the status quo and keep the conflict frozen.”