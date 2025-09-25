President of Azerbaijan: The world cannot live without fossil fuels today and in the foreseeable future
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“While being strongly committed to the green transition, we should not set unrealistic targets,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The head of state also emphasized that the world cannot live without fossil fuels today and in the foreseeable future.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]