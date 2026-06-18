President of Azerbaijan: We don't foresee any complications with respect to our economic development

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

"We don't foresee any complications with respect to our economic development, and in line with that, hand in hand go our social programs, which are large-scale,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Touching upon the social programs implemented in the country, the head of state said: "We have implemented several social support packages over the last few years."