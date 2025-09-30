President of Azerbaijan: We have contributed to the energy security of many countries

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Numerous important projects have been implemented in the energy sector (with Italy - ed.). In particular, by exporting Azerbaijan’s oil and gas to Italy, we have been able to supply significant volumes of our natural resources to global markets,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

“At the same time, we have also contributed to the energy security of many countries,” the head of state emphasized.