President of Azerbaijan: We see the Middle Corridor as a powerful catalyst for regional economic growth and integration

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“We see the Middle Corridor as a powerful catalyst for regional economic growth and integration, recognizing it as an important factor that stimulates the development of infrastructure, industry, and business, and contributes to stability and prosperity in the region,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum on the theme “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor,” organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

“I am confident that today’s event will contribute to a fruitful exchange of ideas and the advancement of new initiatives around the Middle Corridor and the new opportunities it creates, serving the deepening of regional and global integration,” the address emphasized.