President of Azerbaijan: With respect to peace agreement, the ball is on Armenian side

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“If an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is signed, then, of course, there will be no obstacle to the beginning of cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“I think that we should not lose time, because, with respect to the peace agreement, the ball is on the Armenian side,” the head of state pointed out.