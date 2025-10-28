President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
“This place, this region (Zangilan – Ed.) will become one of the most important transport hubs. Both the Zangazur Corridor and the Araz Corridor will pass through here,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district.
The head of our state noted: “Therefore, this region will have a bright future – just as the future of all of Garabagh and East Zangazur. Today's reality, the cities and villages we have built are evidence of that.”
