President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, April 15

On April 15, President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Mikheil Kavelashvili was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.