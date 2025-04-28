President of Iran: Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and we respect this

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“We recognize the right of you, Azerbaijan, and the dear Azerbaijani people to Karabakh and other territories that Azerbaijan must reclaim. We believe that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and we respect this,” President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said during the expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Of course, our presence here will allow us to strengthen our relations and unity,” the Iranian President added.