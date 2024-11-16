President of Italian Space Agency: I have high expectations for Baku-hosted COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“I am very pleased to be in Baku for this important event, which was organized by the colleagues of Azercosmos on the contribution that space can give to combat climate change,” Teodoro Valente, President of the Italian Space Agency, who attended the Summit of Space Agency Leaders on the sidelines of COP29, told AZERTAC.

“We do have many assets, many satellites, which have been developed at national and international level. And the cooperation, which is the basic line of our discussion is so important for which we are all committed together with our Azerbaijani friends,” he emphasized.