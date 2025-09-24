President of Montenegro: Recent dynamics make our cooperation more essential than ever

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“Eighty years after the establishment of the UN, our task is not only to keep the flame alive but also to make it stronger and to fight more effectively against all the challenges the world faces today,” Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatović said during his speech at a side event titled “ultilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace,” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

He noted that the UN has achieved some significant results so far. “It has helped prevent major wars and promote human rights worldwide. Trust in institutions is weakening. Universal approaches are increasingly prevalent. Inequalities are deepening, and disinformation crosses borders, challenging unilateral solutions. These dynamics make cooperation more complex, but they also make our cooperation more essential than ever. If multilateralism fails, no nation can remain safe. If it succeeds, all nations will benefit and share the gains,” the Montenegro’s President added.

Melahat Najafova

Special correspondent