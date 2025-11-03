President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, November 3, AZERTAC

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari will pay an official visit to Doha, State of Qatar, from November 3 to 6 to participate in the World Summit for Social Development.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Summit, hosted by the State of Qatar, will bring together world leaders to redouble global efforts toward achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The event will conclude with the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration.

President Zardari will address the Summit on November 4, emphasizing the importance of enhanced global cooperation to promote social justice, equality, and human dignity. He will also underscore the need for an inclusive and reformed global financial architecture to support social development, particularly in the Global South.

The President will highlight Pakistan’s achievements in poverty reduction, healthcare, education, and sustainable development. On the sidelines of the Summit, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.