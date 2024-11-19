President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean briefed on Azerbaijan’s green energy projects

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Enaam Mayara, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, who is in Baku for COP29.

During the meeting, they acknowledged that global climate change is a concern for all nations and described hosting COP29 in Baku as a sign of respect for Azerbaijan, demonstrating the country's active role on the international stage. The two sides emphasized the threat posed by climate change to all countries and the importance of strengthening collective efforts to address its consequences.

Speaker Gafarova shared details about the Parliamentary Meeting held on November 16-17, co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis. The meeting, attended by parliamentarians and international representatives, focused on the urgent challenges of climate change and culminated in the Final Document that reflected a unified stance among the parliaments. Gafarova highlighted the key role of parliaments in combating climate change and described the event as a significant contribution to addressing global environmental challenges.

Enaam Mayara congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful hosting of COP29 and praised the country’s efforts.

Gafarova also briefed the delegation on Azerbaijan's ongoing green energy projects in the liberated territories.

The two sides also discussed potential avenues for cooperation between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.