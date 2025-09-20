President of Rwanda Paul Kagame pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at his grave.

President Paul Kagame also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, distinguished statesman and public figure Aziz Aliyev, and talented physician Tamerlan Aliyev.