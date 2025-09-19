President of Senate of Malaysian Parliament informed of restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Awang Bemee bin Awang Ali Basah, President of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia.

President of the Senate Awang Bemee bin Awang Ali Basah hailed the current level of the relations between the two countries and parliaments, expressing his belief that the current visit of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament would contribute to the progress of the relations between the two countries. He praised the two legislatures’ joint activities within such international interparliamentary platforms as AIPA.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the parliaments’ cooperation within international organization and parliament’s roles in addressing the issues concerning people.

The conversation also revolved around the growth prospects of the interparliamentary collaboration in the context of the bilateral relations. The significance of interacting upon international platforms was also noted. They also praised the fruitful cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s achievements in various areas over the past years, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual concern.