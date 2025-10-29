President of Senate: We launched the process of implementing ASAN Khidmet model in Romania

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“We commend our cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the Azerbaijani people. This year marks the 30th anniversary of adoption of the Azerbaijani Constitution. It has strengthened the Azerbaijani state independence, laying the foundation for a modern, just system. Moreover, the Constitution has preserved its historical and legal significance for 30 years, evolving together with the country's dynamic development,” said Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania, during the international conference "The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Contemporary World" marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

He highlighted the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries across various domains, adding that the process for implementing Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model had been launched in Romania.