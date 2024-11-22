President of Trade and Development Bank: I was impressed by vibrant pavilions of COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“It is my first participation in COP events. I was impressed by the variety and abundance of colourful exhibits and pavilions here,” Randolph Koppa, President of Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia told AZERTAC.

"The Mongolian delegation also put forward a number of proposals in combating climate change. We held a number of discussions to promote green energy and other transformative efforts in the economy," he added.