President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

Rome, October 1, AZERTAC

The Italian media outlets have published articles highlighting the official visit of President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan.

The articles posted by the news agencies and portals such as "RAI", "Adnkronos", "Italpress", "Askanews", "Il Sole 24 Ore", "Borsa Italiana", "La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno", "Virgilio", "Cremaoggi" mentioned that an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Sergio Mattarella by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The article emphasized that the President of the two countries had one-on-one and the expanded meetings, and delivered press statements.

The articles quoted President Sergio Mattarella saying that the relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are developing, and that the two countries have already started cooperating in the cultural, humanitarian and educational sectors. The Italian President mentioned that Azerbaijan is a very influential partner in a broad sense, adding that his country will take steps towards Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation.

The articles hailed the long-standing friendship, strategic partnership and comprehensive understanding between official Rome and Baku, highlighting the importance of the TAP pipeline project.

The articles also mentioned the opening ceremony of the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijani University in Baku on October 1 with the participation of President Sergio Mattarella and President Ilham Aliyev.