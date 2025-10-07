President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Middle Corridor must ensure most favorable conditions for business community

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“We all deeply understand the need for a coordinated policy in strengthening the transport connectivity of the Turkic States and developing international transit corridors,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as he addressed the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to him, Uzbekistan fully supports all the outlined plans for the consistent development of the Middle Corridor.

“Most importantly, this corridor should be distinguished by its competitiveness. It must ensure the most favorable conditions for the business community. In this regard, we place great emphasis on projects to apply reasonable transit tariffs, develop modern transport infrastructure, and introduce a digitized customs regime,” the Uzbek President noted.

“It is important to underscore by connecting the Middle Corridor with the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway, which is currently under construction, and the promising Trans-Afghan corridor, we will be able to establish a multi-route system of strategic corridors across our vast region,” he added.