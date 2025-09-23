President: The common spiritual values are among the key factors determining relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
“The common spiritual values, religious and cultural roots and strong friendship that unite our brotherly peoples are among the key factors determining the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom.
“We are pleased with the current level of our relations with our reliable partner, Saudi Arabia, which is based on mutual trust and support,” the head of state underlined.
