President: The path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now leading to larger projects

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“I informed President Mattarella today that we are currently working with the European Union on the export of electricity. A feasibility study for the construction of electric power lines is being prepared and is expected to be completed soon,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The head of state noted: “Thus, the path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now paving the way for even larger projects.”