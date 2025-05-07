President: There are great prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in the defense industry

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani side is ready to invest in renewable energy sources in Vietnam, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during a joint press statement with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

President Ilham Aliyev also noted that there are great prospects in the defense industry. This sector is sufficiently developed in both countries, and combining efforts, establishing joint enterprises, and mutual cooperation in this area could be beneficial.

The head of state emphasized that joint activities within international organizations are also very encouraging.