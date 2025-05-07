President: There is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in various fields
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
"As a result of our joint efforts, there is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in areas such as trade, economy, culture, education, energy, transport, and others. Today, these and other matters were discussed in detail," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.
"The documents signed in the energy sector and the exchanges we have had give us reason to believe that in the near future, we will further expand our cooperation in this field," the head of state emphasized.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]
® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
- 06.05.2025 [17:29]
Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village
- 06.05.2025 [17:26]
Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
- 06.05.2025 [16:10]
Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
- 06.05.2025 [15:45]
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win
- 06.05.2025 [15:36]
India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
- 06.05.2025 [15:23]
Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
- 06.05.2025 [15:11]