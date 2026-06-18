President: Today Azerbaijan is number one from the standpoint of its gas pipeline supply geography

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

"With respect to the supply of natural gas, today Azerbaijan is number one from the standpoint of the geography of our pipeline gas supplies,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

"We supply natural gas to 16 countries, and that number is growing year after year,” the head of state emphasized.