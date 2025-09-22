President: Today, economic growth in Azerbaijan has transformed into a long-lasting stable trend

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“Today, the economic growth in Azerbaijan has transformed into a long-lasting stable trend. During the period of 2021-2024, the non-oil sector rose annually by an average of 6.7%, while its share in the national economy has reached 68%. Non-oil exports over the last six months have almost doubled. This explicitly shows the increasing competitiveness of our country,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

“All these achievements are supported by the creation of modern production infrastructure in the country,” the head of state pointed out.